Ukraine attacks Russia's Belgorod with cluster munations

He clarified that militants used 21 artillery shells and 3 cluster projectiles, fired from a MLRS, Sputnik reported.

In addition, nationalists used grenade launchers and kamikaze drones against villages. Ukrainian troops also shelled another village in the Belgorod region – Shetinovka, using grenade launchers, artillery, and UAVs.

According to Gladkov, there were no casualties or damage to the infrastructure.

Cluster bombs were first developed by Nazi Germany during World War II, although all major powers in the war developed their own similar devices.

They became notorious during and after the US war in Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia, where enormous numbers of cluster bombs were used against communist forces.

