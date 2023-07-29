"The enemy sent two assault brigades to attack our positions near the Staromayorskoye settlement in the Vremevka area. Our troops pushed the enemy back. The enemy suffered significant troop losses," Balitsky wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the enemy does not have enough forces to advance in the area. "Our defenses are strong; our troops are well-trained and have high morale," he added.

Chairman of the We Stand With Russian movement Vladimir Rogov told TASS on July 28 that Ukraine had lost over 3,000 troops in attempts to seize the Staromayorskoe settlement since the beginning of June.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that the Ukrainian armed forces had been making unsuccessful attempts at a counteroffensive since June 4. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on July 11 that Ukraine had lost more than 26,000 troops since the start of the counteroffensive. Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the Ukrainian military had failed to achieve any success in any area.

MP/PR