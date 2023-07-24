Security of Iran airspace at very high level: Gen. Bagheri

Major General Mohammad Bagheri made the remarks in the 11th edition of the annual air drill by the Iranian army dubbed "Fadaian Hareem Velayat-1402" in Isfahan on Monday.

Stating that the drill achieved its intended goals, the Iranian top General added, "Various drone operations, manned fighter aircraft operations, as well as transport, support, fuel supply, and air ambulance aircraft were able to successfully carry out their assigned missions."

He further said that the drill has been successfully carried out in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, Northeast, Northwest and other parts of the country as well.

According to General Bagheri, the Army's Air Force has provided a very suitable and acceptable level of security for the country's airspace from the north to the Strait of Hormuz and the three islands of the Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa.

"With this level of readiness, no enemy has the capability to penetrate and violate the airspace of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he pointed out.

The power, readiness and vigilance of the Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran will constantly improve, promising a brighter future ahead, he concluded.

