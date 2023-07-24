  1. Video
VIDEO: Moment when IRIAF Su-24, F-4 fighters destroy targets

TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – The footage shows the moment when Su-24 and F-4 fighters of the Iran Air Force (IRIAF) destroy the ground targets in the 'Devotees of Velayat Sanctuary' drills on Sunday night.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) has launched large-scale military drills in the central province of Isfahan with the participation of a whole range of military aircraft, including drones.

The 11th edition of the drills, code-named Devotees of Velayat Sanctuary, kicked off in Anarak District of Na’een County on Sunday.

The commander of the Air Force, Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi, said strengthening defenses on Iranian borders is a principal objective of the maneuvers.

