Armed attack reported in Turkey's Adana city

During the armed attack on the office of Turkey's Free Cause Party, the head of the provincial office of this party was seriously injured and the provincial secretary of this organization was also killed.

Ali Yerlikaya, Turkish Minister of Interior said in a statement that the perpetrator of the attack has been arrested.

"The judicial investigation regarding this incident continues," he added.

In reaction to the incident, the spokesman of the ruling Justice and Development Party called for clarification of the aspects of the attack.

The Free Cause Party abbreviated as HÜDA PAR is an Islamist political party in Turkey.

Earlier on April 21, a group of unidentified people opened fire on the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) election liaison office in Istanbul's Bahçelievler Kocasinan.

