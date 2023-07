A man, aged 25, was found injured in one parked vehicle, as well as a man, aged 22, and a woman, aged 19, in a separate parked vehicle, Xinhua reported.

All three people had been taken to hospital. Among them, the two men were in critical condition, according to the police.

Detective Superintendent Simon Glasser told local media that the investigation is in its infancy, but the police believe it is a targeted attack.

AMK/PR