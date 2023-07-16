4 dead in Georgia mass shooting, gunman remains at large

According to ABC News, the incident began at around 10:45 a.m. Saturday, in the Dogwood Lakes subdivision in Hampton, a city about 40 miles south of Atlanta, Henry County officials said.

There were at least four different shooting locations within close proximity, police said at an afternoon press conference.

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said the search for the suspect is "all hands on deck" and involves law enforcement around the area, including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and "every Metro Atlanta police and public safety agency."

The unrelenting gun violence and slaughter of innocent people across the US have set a new, gloomy record for the deadliest six months of mass killings in the country since at least 2006.

In the first six months of this year, the United States endured a whopping 28 mass killings – all but one of which involved guns – leaving 140 people dead and hundreds injured in a constant cycle of violence, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press (AP) and USA Today national newspaper in partnership with Northeastern University, which has tracked this large-scale violence dating back to 2006, AP reported Friday.

The 2023 milestone, the report noted, “beat the previous record of 27 mass killings, which was only set in the second half of 2022,” citing Northeastern University’s Criminology Professor James Fox as saying that he “never imagined records like this when he began overseeing the database about five years ago.”

AMK/PR