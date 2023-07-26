  1. World
  2. Europe
Jul 26, 2023, 10:00 AM

Armed attack reported in Rize state hospital in Turkey

Armed attack reported in Rize state hospital in Turkey

TEHRAN, Jul. 26 (MNA) – A man opened fire in a hospital in Rize, Northeastern Turkey leaving 2 police officers, a doctor, and 2 patients injured, local media reported.

The incident occurred at the Rize State Hospital Emergency Service across the Eminettin District Rize Governor’s Office on Wednesday. An unidentified person in the emergency room corridor opened fire randomly with a pistol he took from his belt for an unknown reason.

The suspect tried to escape but was quickly apprehended. The police are looking into the attacker's motives, the IntelRepublic website reported by publishing video footage from the incident.

While the emergency service of the hospital, where extensive security measures were taken, was closed, the moment of the incident was reflected on the mobile phone camera.

AMK/PR

News Code 203793

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News