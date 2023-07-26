Armed attack reported in Rize state hospital in Turkey

The incident occurred at the Rize State Hospital Emergency Service across the Eminettin District Rize Governor’s Office on Wednesday. An unidentified person in the emergency room corridor opened fire randomly with a pistol he took from his belt for an unknown reason.

The suspect tried to escape but was quickly apprehended. The police are looking into the attacker's motives, the IntelRepublic website reported by publishing video footage from the incident.

While the emergency service of the hospital, where extensive security measures were taken, was closed, the moment of the incident was reflected on the mobile phone camera.

