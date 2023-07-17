Turkish drone crashed in Iraq's Sulaymaniyah

Publishing a photo, the Sabereen News channel reported on Monday that a Turkish drone crashed in the Sanksar area of Sulaymaniyah province in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

Earlier on June 20, an Iraqi security source announced that a Bayraktar drone crashed in the Qandil mountains in Sulaymaniyah province.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries.

Ankara has received widespread criticism from both Iraqi and Kurdish authorities in Baghdad and Erbil as well as the international community for violating Iraqi sovereignty under the pretext of fighting the PKK.

Baghdad has called Turkey's attacks an example of aggression against Iraqi territory and demanded the withdrawal of its troops from northern Iraq.

