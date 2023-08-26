Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq: MoD

The Turkish Defense Ministry announced in a statement on Saturday that one of its soldiers who had sustained serious injuries in northern Iraq during the Claw-Lock operation against PKK on August 25 succumbed to his wounds and lost his life while in hospital.

The ministry said the soldier was killed by a roadside bomb planted by the PKK elements.

The Turkish military launched Operation Claw-Lock against PKK in northern Iraq in April 2022. Earlier this month on August 6, Turkey’s defense ministry said that at least six soldiers were killed in clashes with PKK in northern Iraq.

Turkey is continuing its military operation and presence in northern Iraq despite repeated warnings on the part of the Iraqi government and political groups to Ankara about the violation of Iraq's territorial integrity.

With Turkey's insistence on continuing operations in Iraq, some unidentified armed groups have repeatedly targeted the Turkish military's bases in Iraq with rockets and drones.

