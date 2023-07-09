4 killed, injured after string of shootings in New York

"A[n] … individual who took a part himself to shoot four innocent people, tragically killing one … The shooter in this connected incident used an illegal scooter that did not have a license plate to move from one location to the next," First Deputy Commissioner Edward Caban told a briefing on Saturday, Sputnik reported.

The police have detained a 25-year-old man, who staged a string of shootings in Brooklyn and Queens, and whose motives are still unknown and presumably "random," Joseph Kenny, the assistant chief in the NYPD's Detective Bureau, told a news conference.

"At this time, the video shows that he is not targeting anybody, he is not following anybody. As he is driving on his scooter, he is randomly shooting people," Kenny added.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

