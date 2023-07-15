Hundreds of flights in Italy, Belgium cancelled

In Italy, about 1,000 flights, both domestic and international, were cancelled as a result of the strike by ground crew, according to airport and airline authorities, The Guardian reported.

Another 120 flights due to depart and arrive from Belgium’s Charleroi airport were cancelled on Saturday and Sunday, triggered by a stoppage of budget carrier Ryanair pilots over working conditions.

Italy’s strike alone left 250,000 travellers stranded in one of the world’s top tourist spots.

It comes amid a record heatwave, described by the national weather service as “one of the most intense of all time”, that would bring temperatures of at least 40C (104F) to Rome and 48C to the islands of Sicily and Sardinia.

The strike by ground crew, who are demanding a new collective contract six years after the previous one expired, was due to last from 10am (0800 GMT) to 6pm (1600 GMT).

The airport in Rome had 200 flights cancelled, authorities said.

Flights by Malta Air, which handles transfers for Ryanair and fellow budget airlines Vueling and Ita Airways, were also affected after pilots joined the strike.

MNA/PR