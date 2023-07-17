Iran Army aware of enemies threats, has plans to fight them

Referring to the bravery of the Iranian armed forces, Major General Mousavi stressed that the Iranian troops have well-proven themselves in the past and they can overcome any challenges.

Saying that the operational units have high morale and readiness, the Army commander underlined that they are constantly improving their capabilities.

Considering the complexity of the enemies' threats, the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran is always improving the level of readiness in all units, he added.

MP/5838860