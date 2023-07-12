Iran U-21 Sepak Takraw teams rank 3rd in world

Iranian U-21 men’s Sepak Takraw team defeated Bangladesh and Sri Lanka but fell short against Japan to advance to the next stage as the second team of the group.

The men accepted defeat against Thailand in the semifinal to stand in third place at the 36th King Cup Sepak Takraw World Championship 2023.

Also, the Iranian U-21 women’s Sepak Takraw team defeated Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka but accepted defeat against China to advance to the next stage as the second team of the group.

In the semifinal, Iranian girls fell short against Malaysia (21-19; 21-18) to receive the bronze medal at the sporting event.

The 36th King Cup Sepak Takraw World Championship 2023 kicked off on July 9 in Korat, Thailand, and will wrap up on 16.

