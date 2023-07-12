Leader receives group of seminary students

Ayatollah Khamenei's Wednesday meeting was held at Imam Khomeini's Hosseinieh (RA) in Tehran.
No details were released from the meeting as of yet.
This item will be updated...
MP
TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received a group of seminary students on Wednesday morning.
Ayatollah Khamenei's Wednesday meeting was held at Imam Khomeini's Hosseinieh (RA) in Tehran.
No details were released from the meeting as of yet.
This item will be updated...
MP
Your Comment