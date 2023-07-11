Iran top producer of Radiopharmaceuticals in region

Saying that Iran has been able to achieve a very remarkable position in terms of producing radiopharmaceuticals, Mohammad Ghannadi said that the country enjoys a favorable position regarding the export of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals as well.

Iran has also succeeded in producing radiotherapeutic iodine-131 for treating thyroid cancer, he added.

Noting that at least one million Iranian patients use diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals such as technetium-99 every year, Ghannadi added that the organization also succeeded in producing other radiopharmaceuticals to reduce bone pain in cancer patients who are in the last stages of the disease.

Earlier on Monday, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said that Iran will soon become a hub of production of radiopharmaceuticals,

Iran has taken positive steps in the past 16 months in developing various areas including plasma technology, and radiation technology in the fields of medicine and agriculture, Mohammad Eslami said.

The country is now able to produce high-quality heavy water and has achieved a good status in the world in this regard, he said, adding that Tehran can also export this important product to other states.

MP/FNA14020420000229