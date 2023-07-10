Iran to give reciprocal response to any sanction: FM spox.

Considering the unilateral sanctions imposed by the US and its allies on Iran as a violation of human rights, the senior Iranian diplomat in his weekly press conference on Monday slammed the irresponsibility of Washington and the three European parties to the JCPOA.

Criticizing the US for illegally withdrawing from JCPOA, Kan'ani cited that the European governments (Germany, France, UK) also avoided fulfilling their obligations within the framework of the deal, and despite the promises they made, they could not make up for the US's move.

European governments are just as responsible as the United States in fulfilling their obligations and should be held accountable for failing to do so, he added.

He went on to say that Tehran does not accept the allegations raised against it by the West, stressing that such actions are unconstructive and will not lead anywhere.

Calling on the European parties to JCPOA to adhere to their commitments, the foreign ministry spokesman said that any new sanctions based on baseless claims are completely rejected and Iran reserves its right to respond to any irresponsible action in a timely manner.

Tehran, Baku to return ties on right track

Elsewhere in his remarks, the senior Iranian diplomat referred to the status of relations between Iran and Azerbaijan, saying that the two countries have agreed to move on from the unfortunate issue related to the embassy attack in the framework of bilateral talks and return the relations to the right track.

He added that the Iranian foreign minister held positive talks with his Azeri counterpart during his recent visit to Baku.

"Now we are witnessing a very positive atmosphere and the result of the talks with additional practical steps can be the basis for the resumption of the activities of the Azerbaijan embassy (in Tehran)," Kan'ani emphasized.

He went on to say that Iran is aware of its responsibilities regarding the security of diplomatic places and acts responsibly, and an unexpected event is not a criterion for determining the security of embassies.

Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran suspended its work in late January, days after an assailant entered Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran holding a firearm and started shooting. The head of the security service of the embassy was killed and two embassy guards were wounded in the attack. The gunman, identified as Yasin Hosseinzadeh, claimed that his wife visited Azerbaijan’s embassy in April 2022 and never returned, leaving him frustrated.

Referring to the meeting of Iran's top diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian with his Sudanese counterpart after several years in Baku, Kan'ani said that the Sudanese side has expressed its readiness to resume official relations with Iran. "The relations between the two countries will benefit the Islamic world," he continued.

Iran in talks with Kuwait over Arash gas field

Answering a question regarding the Arash gas field and the denial of Iran's rights by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, the senior Iranian diplomat said that Iran is holding bilateral talks with Kuwaiti officials regarding the issue.

The Saudi foreign ministry in a statement claimed that the field falls under joint ownership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait, and they alone have full rights.

An informed source in the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Saudi Press Agency that the ownership of natural resources in the divided maritime area, including the entire Al-Durra (Arash) field, falls under joint ownership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait only, and they alone have full sovereign rights to exploit the region.

This item is being updated...

MP/FNA14020419000266