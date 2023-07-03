  1. Video
Jul 3, 2023, 3:00 PM

VIDEO: Iran marks US downing of passenger flight in PG

VIDEO: Iran marks US downing of passenger flight in PG

TEHRAN, Jul. 03 (MNA) – Iran marked the 35th anniversary of the downing of its passenger plane by a guided-missile cruiser of the United States Navy in the Persian Gulf, which killed all 290 people on board.

Download 5 MB

In a ceremony held on Monday morning, some Iranian military officials and the families of the victims tossed flowers into the waters near the site of the crash.

On July 3, 1988, the USS Vincennes fired missiles at an Iran Air Airbus A300B2 which was flying over the Strait of Hormuz from the port city of Bandar Abbas to Dubai, carrying 274 passengers and 16 crew members.

Following the attack, the plane disintegrated and crashed into the Persian Gulf waters, killing all 290 onboard, among them 66 children.

News Code 202743

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    Most Viewed