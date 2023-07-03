Hezbollah voices support for Palestinians in Jenin

Lebanon's Hezbollah issued a statement in reaction to a deadly act of aggression by the occupying Israeli regime against Jenin in the occupied West Bank on Monday.

According to the latest figures, at least 9 Palestinian were martyred in the heavy raid by the Israeli regime army on Jenin, which is backed by armed drones and armored vehicles.

The Jenin Brigades which is formed from different Palestinian resistance groups has vowed that it has hundreds of its fighters inside Jenin and will fight until the last breath.

In its statement, the Lebanese resistance Hezbollah movement denounced the aggression on Jenin. Meanwhile, it praised the heroic steadfastness of Palestinian resistance.

Hezbollah further emphasized that despite the use of advanced weapons by the Zionist regime, the Palestinian fighters proved their capability to defeat the Zionist enemy.

"We emphasize our full support for the Palestinian nation and the resistance groups and all the options they consider appropriate," Hezbollah's statement read.

According to Al-Manar TV, website, statement added, “The Palestinian fighters (mujahideen) have once again demonstrated their vigilance and ability to stand up to the enemy’s arrogance and thwart its goals, despite the Israeli use of elite forces and the most advanced and deadly weapons.”

Hezbollah stressed that the outcomes of this battle will reveal the enemy’s foolishness and misinterpretation of the will of the struggling Palestinian people, who have strength and determination as well as choices and means that will make the enemy regret its action.

Hezbollah, finally, offered the deepest condolences and blessings to the dear Palestinian people and their resistance factions on the martyrdom of a number of Palestinians, affirming absolute support to the choices they (resistance factions) deem appropriate to deter the enemy and protect the Palestinian people and their sanctities.

MNA