Iran urges France to end violence against its citizens

In reaction to recent developments in France after the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old teen, Nasser Kan'ani urged the French government and police to pay attention to the demands of the protesters while exercising restraint and avoiding violence.

Having discriminatory behavior toward the immigrant population and European countries' avoidance to correct wrong behaviors have caused unfavorable conditions for European citizens, including in France, Kan'ani said.

The French government is expected to put an end to the violent treatment of its people by observing the principles based on human dignity, freedom of speech, and the right of citizens to peaceful protests, he added.

Due to the insecure and unpredictable situation in France, he also asked Iranians living in this country to avoid unnecessary commuting in the city.

In recent weeks, France has seen a wave of violent protests and deliberate destruction of public facilities and personal property. The transportation system in the Paris region has been significantly affected, and the situation is still escalating.

RHM/FNA14020411000098