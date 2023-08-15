Albania imposes exit ban on MKO terrorist group chieftain

After the media reported a few days ago that the MKO chieftain Maryam Rajavi was banned from entering Albania, where the camp of the terrorist MKO is located near the capital Tirana, the media cited informed security sources on Tuesday that Rajavi is also banned from leaving Albania if she enters there.

According to reports, Maryam Rajavi, who has a record of entering Albania from unofficial borders has now faced an exit ban in her court case.

The move by the tiny European country comes in continuation of the restrictions it imposed earlier this month on the MKO Ashraf-3 camp, from where they conducted illegal activities against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The MKO is a notorious anti-Iran terror group that has assassinated or killed more than 12,000 Iranian nationals and government officials since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

MNA/TSNM telegram