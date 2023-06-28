  1. World
Truces for Eid al-Adha in Sudan violated: report

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – Heavy gunfire is underway in parts of Sudan’s capital despite both sides having announced truces for Eid al-Adha, media outlets reported.

A 24-hour ceasefire agreed upon in Sudan has been violated as Eid al-Adha celebrations was unlike any before for people in Sudan suffering from the war for more than 70 days, Aljazeera reported on Wednesday.

Residents reported hearing heavy gunfire in parts of the capital Khartoum early on Wednesday as well as artillery strikes and air strikes that the Sudanese army launched against Rapid Support Forces (RSF) positions.

Negotiations between the parties to the conflict are currently on hold.

Many fear the 17th ceasefire to be announced since the start of the conflict on April 15 is no guarantee of their safety after violations of the previous ceasefires.

The heads of the army and RSF each announced a unilateral truce on Tuesday for Eid.

Sudan’s conflict has killed at least 2,000 civilians and wounded many more.

The UN refugee agency warned on Tuesday that an earlier projection that conflict in Sudan would prompt 1 million people to flee across its borders is likely to be surpassed.

So far, the conflict between warring military factions that began in mid-April has caused nearly 600 000 people to escape into neighbouring countries including Egypt, Chad, South Sudan and Central African Republic.

