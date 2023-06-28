Iran, Venezuela to launch joint paper-production factory soon

Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili made the remarks on the sidelines of the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Esmaili stated that Venezuela has allocated 400 hectares of forests to this factory due to its moderate and suitable climate.

The Iranian minister added that all of its machinery has been imported from Iran.

According to Esmaili, Iran's technical team is scheduled to travel to Venezuela in the coming days and visit the technical facilities of the mentioned factory.

"Efforts are being made to put the paper factory into operation in the shortest possible time," he pointed out.

Esmaili further added that Iran has good opportunities in regional markets to sell the paper produced in this factory and part of the domestic demand for paper can also be met from this source.

