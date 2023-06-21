Pres. Raeisi hails hospitality of Latin American countries

President Raeisi made the remarks on social media late on Tuesday about the hospitality of three Latin American countries.

He said that Latin America and its people are one of the hubs worldwide that can inspire the world to seek independence and justice.

Latin American people will play a leading role in overpowering imperialism, he added.

President Raeisi started his five days tour to the three Latin American countries on June 12 to strengthen relations with friendly countries and develop cooperation in the fields of economy, politics, and science.

AMK/IRN85146690