Netanyahu's remarks about Palestinian state confirm fascism

Hamas made the remarks in a press statement released on the resistance movement’s official website on Monday after Netanyahu said in a closed meeting of the Knesset's foreign affairs committee that Israel was “preparing for the day” after Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

When asked by an Israeli lawmaker about the Palestinian people’s goal for establishing an independent state for themselves, Netanyahu stressed in a single sentence, "We need to eliminate their aspirations for a state."

The Israeli prime minister’s stance “clearly reaffirms the goals of the fascist entity based on the idea of genocide, ethnic cleansing, and settler-colonialism,” Hamas said.

“Netanyahu's statements require the leadership of the Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organization to reconsider their commitments to the occupation and the path of settlement and futile negotiations, and to stop all forms of cooperation and security coordination with it,” the resistance movement added.

Hamas called for strengthening the national position against the occupation, demanding that the Arab countries boycott the Israeli regime and end all forms of normalization, which has “encouraged the occupation authorities to commit further atrocities, bloodshed, land grab, and desecration of sanctities.”

“We call on the international community, the United Nations (UN), and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to condemn such positions, as they not only violate the most basic human rights and all relevant resolutions but also pose a threat to peace and security in the region,” Hamas underlined.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 illegal settlements built since the 1967 occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East al-Quds.

The UN Security Council resolutions have in the past called for the so-called two-state solution based on the 1967 boundaries, and pronounced settlements in the occupied territories “a flagrant violation under international law and a major obstacle to the achievement of the two-State solution.”

Palestinians want the resolution of the conflict with the Tel Aviv regime based on the so-called two-state solution along the pre-1967 boundaries. However, Israeli officials insist on maintaining the occupation of Palestinian territories.

The last round of Israeli-Palestinian talks collapsed in 2014. Among the major sticking points in those negotiations was Israel’s continued settlement construction activities in the occupied lands.

MNa/PressTV