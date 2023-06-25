Russia bombs positions of terrorists in Syria (+VIDEO)

The Russian Air Force is bombing the positions of Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham and Turkistan group in the northern Latakia countryside, Syria, Al Mayadeen reported in breaking news quoting its correspondent as saying.

The Russian air force conducted air strikes on HTS and allied forces' headquarters in Ariha, south of Idlib, the source also reported.

Earlier on Saturday, the headquarters and weapons depots of two terrorist groups were bombed in the northern suburbs of Latakia and al-Shughour in the southwest of Idlib.

The attack came in response to the Thursday drone attacks launched by the terrorist elements of the Al-Nusra Front and Turkmani group on Syrian civilians.

A child and a woman were killed, and three citizens were injured when a drone of the terrorist organizations positioned in the northern and northwestern countryside of Idlib, dropped two bombs on residential neighborhoods in the Salhab area in Hama countryside, SANA reported.

RHM/PR/FNA14020404000308