Syria, Russia launch airstrikes on terrorist groups' sites

The strikes targeted camps belonging to the terrorist Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham group in the al-Bassel forests west of Idlib city, as well as the hills surrounding the towns of Sheikh Bahr and Kfar Jales, according to Al Mayadeen’s correspondent.

Additionally, the airstrikes targeted an underground vehicle depot near the cannery factory in Idlib city.

Al Mayadeen's correspondent further mentioned that the Syrian-Russian strikes also hit areas controlled by the Turkistan Islamic Party in the hills of Kabani, in Latakia's countryside.

The Syrian army had previously targeted the headquarters of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham leaders as they arrived at a location near the town of Nayrab, east of Idlib in northern Syria.

Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Syria said the Syrian forces targeted the headquarters near one of the Turkish observation points using two one-way aircraft.

SD/