Infrastructure facilities near Russian base come under attack

"At 8:30 p.m. on June 24, militants tried to attack infrastructure facilities in the settlement of Qardaha (ten kilometers northwest of the Hmeymim airbase). One rocket was fired from a multiple-launch rocket system. No one was hurt, no damage was done," deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria Oleg Gurinov said, TASS reported.

He stressed that the Russian reconciliation center calls on commanders of illegal armed groups to refuse from provocations and embark on the path of the peaceful settlement of the situation in areas they control.

He also said that the US-led international anti-terrorist coalition continues systemic, deliberate and blatant violations of deconfliction protocols and the bilateral memorandum on flight safety in Syria. According to Gurinov, nine violation linked with the flights of the coalition’s drone, including over the Idlib de-escalation zone, were reported during the day.

He also said that five shelling attacks on government forces from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra and the Turkistan Islamic Party terrorist groups (both outlawed in Russia) were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone during the day: three in the Idlib governorate, and two in the Latakia governorate. One Syria soldier was wounded as a result of shelling of the positions of the government army near the settlement of Ikko in the Latakia governorate.

MNA/PR