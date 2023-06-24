Headquarters of two terrorist groups bombed in Syria

The attack came in response to the recent drone attacks launched by the terrorist elements of the Al-Nusra Front and Turkmani group on Syrian civilians.

These positions were bombarded after they were accurately identified by Russian reconnaissance planes within 2 days, according to Sputnik.

These terrorist groups used the hideouts to launch explosive drones toward civilian houses and neighborhoods on the outskirts of Latakia and Hama, the source said.

Earlier on Thursday night, an airstrike at residential neighborhoods in Hama countryside in west-central Syria left 5 civilians killed and injured.

A child and a woman were killed, and three citizens were injured when a drone of the terrorist organizations positioned in the northern and northwestern countryside of Idleb, dropped two bombs on residential neighborhoods in the Salhab area in Hama countryside, SANA reported.

