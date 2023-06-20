Iran's Kharrazi meets with Iraqi FM to discuss security

Seyyed Kamal Kharrazi, who is on a visit to Baghdad, met and held talks with Fuad Hussein on Tuesday.

In the meeting, the political and security situation of the region and the world were discussed.

Considering Iraq as one of the important neighboring countries, Karrazi said that the commonalities of the two countries require the two sides to make more efforts to develop relations.

"We are happy with the political stability of Iraq and see Iraq as a gateway to the world," he added.

Fuad Hussein, for his part, referred to Iraq's role in resolving disputes and solving crises in the region.

"Iraq has good relations with all parties and has become a mediator to resolve rows," he pointed out.

The two sides also stressed the necessity of deepening relations between Baghdad and Tehran.

They also emphasized holding more talks to return security and stability to the region by highlighting the sovereignty of the countries and non-interference in the internal affairs of the countries.

