Jun 18, 2023, 8:25 PM

American basketball player converts to Islam: report

TEHRAN, Jun. 18 (MNA) – American basketball player Ahmad Young has converted to Islam, media outlets reported.

Ahmad Young is currently playing for Qalandia in the league of Palestine, the Palestinian news media reported.

“I learned a lot about Islam in the month of Ramadan,” Young said cited by the sources.

The American athlete has described the nation of Palestine as “hospitable”.

The Qalandia Palestine basketball team is a professional basketball team based in the city of Qalandia, Palestine. 

Ahmad Young, who played college basketball in California, US signed a professional basketball contract to play for Club Qalandia in the Palestinian Basketball Federation (PBF) on November 2. The team is located in Ramallah, Palestine, about forty minutes north of Holy Quds.                                    

