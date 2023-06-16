  1. Sports
Jun 16, 2023, 4:32 PM

Iran's wheelchair basketball into 2022 IWBF semi-final

TEHRAN, Jun. 16 (MNA) – Iran advanced to the semi-final of the 2022 International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) World Championships after defeating Germany.

Iran's national team faced Germany in the quarter-finals of International Wheelchair Basketball Federation World Championships underway in Dubai, UAE on Thursday and won its opponent 70-67.

With this victory, Iran reached the semi-final of the world championship and will face the winner of the match between Britain and Italy. 

By advancing to the semi-final stage, Iran's national team became one of the top four teams in the world and booked its ticket in the Paris 2024 Paralympic.

The 2022 IWBF World Championships are being held in Dubai, UAE.

The competition was originally scheduled for November 16 to 27, 2022, but was postponed to June 9 to 20, 2023.

