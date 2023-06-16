Kissinger says US becoming increasingly isolated

Kissinger made the remarks in an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday.

"In the present period, the debate had shifted to extremes in which there is an extreme theory of America first, which is applied on both sides, but in such a way that it focuses too much on American interests and not on global interests," Kissinger told Bloomberg, according to Al Mayadeen.

"That is a challenge. But anyone who wants to conduct a serious American foreign policy must balance the two. Or America will become isolated," he added.

During Trump's tenure as President of the US, the former President branded his approach to US foreign policy as "America First."

His successor, Biden, has likewise pursued a similar path with regard to a number of national security issues, especially with regard to Washington's approach to China and Russia.

