Syrian army positions come under Turkey's drone attack

Informed sources in the Syrian army announced that Turkish forces carried out a drone attack against the positions of the Syrian army around the Tell Rifaat city of Syria.

Tell Rifaat is a city in northern Aleppo Governorate, northwestern Syria located roughly 40 kilometers north of Aleppo.

The attacks leaves a number of Syrian forces killed and injured, according to the reports.

The sources emphasized that Turkish forces and their affiliated groups have increased their attacks since the beginning of this month.

Earlier on Monday, a Russian patrol was targeted by a Turkish drone in Syria, leaving several causalities.

According to the 2017 agreement among Iran, Russia, and Turkey as the guarantor countries of the Astana Peace Talks, four de-escalation zones were established in Syria. Three regions came under the control of the Syrian army in 2018, but the fourth region, which includes Idlib province in northwestern Syria and small parts of Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo provinces, is still under the control of terrorist and adversary groups.

RHM/5809900