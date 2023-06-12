Russian military patrol targeted in Syria

A local source said that the Russian patrol was targeted in the Shahba region.

The source added that one Russian troop was killed and several others were injured following the drone attack.

This is while some other local sources say that the incident happened in northern Aleppo province.

A media outlet close to the Syrian opposition claimed that the attack was carried out by Turkish forces.

No further details were released so far and no groups or individuals have yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Russian Army has not commented on the issue as of yet.

According to the 2017 agreement among Iran, Russia, and Turkey as the guarantor countries of the Astana Peace Talks, four de-escalation zones were established in Syria. Three regions came under the control of the Syrian army in 2018, but the fourth region, which includes Idlib province in northwestern Syria and small parts of Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo provinces, is still under the control of terrorist and adversary groups.

