3 dead in mass shooting 50 km from US Capitol Hill

Annapolis police Chief Ed Jackson said the shooting took place in the 1000 block of Paddington Place in the state's capital city amid an exchange of gunfire, adding that a suspect is in custody.

After initial reports said at least one person died, police said at least three have died. While the conditions of the surviving victims are not known, police said one person was flown to a trauma centre, Fox News reported.

There is no further threat to the public, Annapolis police said at the scene and online.

Several police cars were seen in the area where the shooting happened, which is south of the city's centre near the waterfront.

Annapolis is located 30 miles away from the United States Capitol Hill.

MNA/PR