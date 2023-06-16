3 children killed in US Ohio, father arrested

All three children died on the scene, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. The victims were brothers ages seven, four and three years old.

The father of the three boys, 32-year-old Chad Doerman, has been arrested and charged with aggravated murder, according to NBC citing their affiliate WLWT.

A 34-year-old female was also found outside the home with a gunshot wound to the hand. She was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is expected to be okay.

Authorities believe the woman called 911 and told dispatch her babies had been shot. A second caller said they say the woman running down the road screaming.

SKH/PR