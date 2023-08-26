Iran, Tajikistan review bilateral parliamentary cooperation

At the end of his diplomatic mission in Tajikistan, the Iranian envoy Mohammad Taghi Saberi met with Mahmadtohir Zokirzoda.

Emphasizing the importance of developing parliamentary cooperation, Zokirzoda highlighted Tajikistan's interest in strengthening and further expanding relations in this area with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Zokirzoda described the Iranian ambassador's mission in his country as successful and historic and wished him success in future activities.

Saberi, for his part, expressed gratitude for the support and effective cooperation of Tajikistan's authorities, including the parliament of the country, in carrying out his mission towards strengthening friendly relations between the two countries.

SKH/5871170