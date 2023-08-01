"New chapter in Iran-Tajikistan coop. has begun": FM

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a phone call with his Tajik counterpart, Sirojiddin Muhriddin on Tuesday afternoon.

During the phone call, the two sides discussed and exchanged opinions on bilateral relations.

The Iranian minister called the visit of the Iranian president to Dushanbe and the reciprocal visit of the President of Tajikistan to Tehran as two important turning points in the relations between the two countries.

He noted that since the beginning of the incumbent Iranian government, a significant number of joint documents for cooperation have been signed that must be implemented through the follow-up of the two governments.

Sirojiddin Muhriddin, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with the friendly relations between Iran and Tajikistan, emphasizing the further development of close and high-level relations between two friendly and brotherly countries,.

He conveyed the greetings of the Tajik president to the Iranian president and stressed the official invitation of President Raeisi to pay a reciprocal trip to Dushanbe.

