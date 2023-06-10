Biden received $5mn from Ukrainian gas firm executive: report

The source told Fox News Digital about the contents of the FD-1023 form produced by the FBI, which alleges a criminal bribery scheme between then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national who influenced US political decisions.

Form FD-1023, dated June 30, 2020, was an FBI interview with a "highly credible" confidential source who described numerous meetings and conversations he or she had with a senior Burisma executive over several years beginning in 2015, the report says. Fox News Digital, however, has not seen the form, but it has been described by several sources familiar with its contents.

An FD-1023 form, according to the report, is used by FBI agents to file unconfirmed reports from confidential human resources. The form is used to document information that has been told to an FBI agent, but recording that information does not corroborate or weigh it against other information known by the FBI.

Burisma's chief executive asked the confidential source, who is a business professional, for advice on acquiring US oil rights and engaging with a US oil company, sources familiar with the document said. Burisma's chief executive spoke to the confidential source in 2015 and 2016 to get advice on the best way forward.

According to the FD-1023 form, the confidential human source said Burisma's chief executive discussed Hunter's role on the board. The confidential human source questioned why Burisma's chief executive would need Hunter Biden's advice on acquiring US oil if he had Hunter Biden on the board. Burisma's executive responded by referring to Hunter Biden as "dumb."

RHM/Press TV