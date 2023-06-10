Iran's power growing in all fields, Gen. Bagheri says

The Ministry of Defense is one of the fundamental and strategic pillars of the holy system of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which carries heavy missions in the military and civilian fields, General Bagheri said, adding that the Defense Ministry, its advances in the defense industry, creates deterrence for the country.

Bagheri made the remarks in a meeting with a group of senior managers of the Iranian Ministry of Defense.

Referring to the failure of the US's policies, such as fleeing from Afghanistan, evacuating and leaving Iraq, and the significant reduction of its forces in the region, he said, "The world stands on the threshold of a new order in which the US is not at the top of the pyramid of global power and the Zionist regime is also on the path of decline."

However, the Islamic Republic of Iran, with God's help, is on the path of gaining power in all fields, he further noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to the successful mission of the 86th Fleet of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy, and said, "On this trip, the message of power, peace, and friendship of the Islamic Republic of Iran was conveyed to all the continents and oceans."

RHM/FNA14020320000619