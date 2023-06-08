Iran, Brunei FMs discuss enhancing cooperation

During the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian and Yusof also conferred on issues related to the bilateral relations between Iran and Brunei, regional and international issues, as well as the important issues of the Islamic world.

Explaining Iran's status in the field of new technologies and knowledge, the top Iranian diplomat expressed satisfaction with the formation of cooperation between the two countries in this sector.

Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof, for his part, thanked Amir-Abdollahian for inviting him to Tehran and called for developing cooperation between Iran and his country.

Consular issues, combating extremism and Islamophobia, the issue of Palestine, JCPOA talks, and the Ukraine war were other topic discussed between the two top diplomats during the meeting.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof, Minister for Foreign Affairs II of Brunei Darussalam has paid a visit to Tehran at the invitation of the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

