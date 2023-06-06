Presence of two Iranian banks in Brazil nearly certain

The Secretariat of the Joint Iran-Brazil Chamber of Commerce held the first joint meeting between managers of the public, and private sectors, banks, and heads of specialized commissions of the joint chamber as well as the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Brasilia in order to regulate and synergize the capacities and capabilities of the newly established trade center in the south American country as well as the joint chamber.

The meeting was held with the aim of developing trade relations between the two countries at the same time as the opening of a trade center in the South American country.

Seyed Fakhreddin Amerian, the chairman of the Iran-Brazil chamber pointed to the capabilities and capacities that the Iranian companies have to increase exports to Brazil and said that the chamber will spare no efforts to help the Iranian-made products get to the Brazilian market by analyzing and introducing the South American country's markets.

He described the Brazilian market as a gateway to the greater Latin American market.

"This year, we will send an Iranian trade delegation to Sao Paulo headed by the Iranian trade center in Brazil, and we will hold large and important economic talks between Iranian and Brazilian businessmen after many years," Amerian added.

"This year, we will witness the presence of a number of Iranian banks in Brazil, the presence of two of which has already become almost a certainty. Together with the trade center, they will help businessmen to establish secure financial and banking relationships," the Iranian economic official said.

In the meeting, Iran's ambassador to Brazil, Hossein Gharibi considered the opening of the Iranian trade center in Brazil as one of the best economic opportunities for the presence of Iranian companies in the Brazilian market.

