IRGC unveils 'Fattah' hypersonic missile (+VIDEO)

The unveiling ceremony was held on Tuesday morning in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, the Chief Commander of the IRGC Major General Hossein Salami and the Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

'Fattah' hypersonic ballistic missile has been produced by IRGC Aerospace Force specialists.

It has a range of 1,400 kilometers and is able to breach all anti-missile shields and destroy them.

The precision-guided missile also features excellent maneuverability and stealth ability to pass through radar systems.

With a solid fuel propulsion system and a second-stage mobile nozzle, the missile has the ability to reach very high speeds and perform various maneuvers in and out of the Earth’s atmosphere in order to overcome different types of air defense systems.

The speed of the missile can reach Mach 13-15 before hitting the target.

Speaking in a ceremony, Brigadier General Hajizadeh said that by unveiling the 'Fattah' hypersonic ballistic missile today, Iran now became one of the four countries in the world that have this technology.

Fattah missile cannot be destroyed by any missile due to its movement in different directions and heights, he added.

Stating that the speed of the Fattah missile is Mach 13, the commander said that a missile with such speed will be impossible to be confronted.

Hajizadeh also said that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei supported and approved the missile activities, noting that Ayatollah Khamenei had himself named Fattah after he was presented with a report on its development.

This item is being updated...

MNA/5802796; 5802875