Iran designing new hypersonic missiles to counter Israel

In an interview with Tehran-based Tasnim news agency, the IRGC deputy commander for operations Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan said Iran has restricted the range of its missiles to 2,000 kilometers according to orders from Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, in compliance with the country’s operational doctrines and considering the threats.

He noted, however, that Iran has no problem in terms of technology in extending the range of its missiles.

The country is currently working to enhance the quality and improve the capabilities of missiles at the range of 2,000 km, the general added.

Pointing to the Fattah hypersonic missile that was unveiled in June, General Nilforooshan said the projectile that can maneuver at a speed of Mach 14 to 15 has been designed to defeat the anti-missile systems of the Zionist regime, about whose performance Iran has detailed information.

Fattah and the other new models of the hypersonic missile that are being designed will inflict heavy costs on the Israeli regime, he stated, adding that the time has come for the Zionist regime’s existing anti-missile systems to retire.

“I’m telling you with confidence that the Zionist regime’s missile defense systems are obsolete in confrontation with this missile (Fattah),” he said, adding that the Iranian hypersonic missile is being mass-produced.

The general also said the Zionists argued after the unveiling of Fattah that they have an anti-hypersonic missile system, but it was a sheer bluff and psychological operation.

Fattah has a range of 1,400 kilometers. The missile’s warhead has a spherical engine running on solid fuel with a movable nozzle that allows the missile to move in all directions.

The Iranian missile can penetrate all air defense missile systems and detonate the enemy’s anti-missile systems.

