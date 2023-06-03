Time not to pass in favor of US, Israeli regime: FM spox.

The country that pursued unilateralism for decades and weakened multilateralism, and undermined the UN's credibility by misusing the right of veto to support the Zionist apartheid regime, is angry with the members of this organization voting for Iran to hold some positions in the UN, Kan'ani wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

Members of the United Nations elected the new president of the 78th United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, and Iran was elected as one of the 21 vice presidents and rapporteur of the disarmament committee.

The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday unanimously elected the permanent representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New York as the vice president of the 78th session of the General Assembly.

The General Assembly also unanimously appointed the candidate of Iran as the rapporteur of the Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Committee of the General Assembly and a member of the board of this committee.

The appointment took place during the past weeks, while the US mission in New York had made a lot of efforts in diplomatic groups to prevent the appointment of Iran in these two positions. Previously, 56 members of the Asia-Pacific group had approved Iran's candidacy for the post.

