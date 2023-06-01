Iran elected as one of vice-presidents of UNGA

This morning (Thursday), the United Nations General Assembly unanimously elected the permanent representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New York as the vice president of the 78th session of the General Assembly.

With that decision, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been appointed as one of the five vice-presidents of the General Assembly from the Asia-Pacific group in the upcoming session of the Assembly, which will begin next September with the participation of high-ranking officials of the countries.

The General Assembly also unanimously appointed the candidate of Iran as the rapporteur of the Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Committee of the General Assembly and a member of the board of this committee.

This appointment takes place while during the past weeks, the US mission in New York had made a lot of efforts in diplomatic groups to prevent the appointment of Iran in these two positions. Previously, 56 members of the Asia-Pacific group had approved Iran's candidacy for the post.

The members of the United Nations elected Dennis Francis from Trinidad and Tobago as the president of the 78th United Nations General Assembly, who will assume the presidency of the council from the middle of September.

