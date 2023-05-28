Freedom of diplomat with honorable diplomacy

A captivity in which 100 days were spent in a psychiatric prison, 28 days in a water bunker naked, and 90 days in solitary confinement without a window, exposed the ugly face of Western human rights. Assadi, the third secretary of the Iranian embassy in Austria, was taken hostage in Germany by the Zionist regime and the agency of some European security services on the charge of trying to bomb a meeting of the terrorist group of the MKO and was then transferred to Belgium.

Assadi's release showed that the information provided by the MKO to Western countries is completely baseless and the courts and judicial system of Western countries are affected by this psychological and propaganda atmosphere. Following the publication of the news of Asadollah Assadi's release and his return to Iran, the bankrupt opposition groups abroad clearly expressed their anger at this victory of the Iranian nation and called the day of Assadi's release "a bitter day".

The terrorists of the MKO, whose hands are stained with the blood of thousands of Iranians, went beyond this and identified other so-called opposition groups as the cause of this great failure of the opposition, for being involved in the issue of the release of the accused Assadi Reza Pahlavi, the son of the deposed Shah of Iran. With the appearance of differences of opinion among the opposition, the situation escalated to the point where some of them proposed the removal of Reza Pahlavi.

The BBC also admitted that "opponents of the Islamic Republic have suffered from several tricks; Others are accused of being fascists, and another group of terrorists and separatists. "After the Georgetown meeting, the supporters of each opposition used Kalashnikovs to insult the opponents in cyberspace."

The organization known as Amnesty International, aligned with the opponents and groups affiliated with the Western Zionist axis abroad, issued an alleged statement and criticized the release of Asadollah Assadi by the Belgian government. This organization, which has always closed its eyes to Israel's crimes against the Palestinian people, has repeatedly published biased reports against Iran.

The release of Asadollah Assadi caused a great defeat for the hypocrites and the opposition, and it is an honorable achievement for the Islamic Republic.