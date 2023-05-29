Normalizing relations with Turkey high on Armenia's agenda

"Hopefully, we will be able to normalize Armenian-Turkish relations after the presidential election in Turkey. I also hope we can carry on with normalizing our relations with Turkey in a natural way. This is high on our agenda," Pashinyan said in parliament on Monday, Interfax News reported.

Peace is the only guarantee of external security, Pashinyan said. "There is no other way to guarantee external security," he said.

Pashinyan congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on winning the Turkish presidential election on Sunday.

"We congratulate President Erdogan on reelection. I am looking forward to continuing our joint work until full normalization of relations between our countries," Pashinyan said on a social network.

RHM/PR