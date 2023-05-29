Iran, Kyrgyzstan to boost meteorological cooperation

The chairwoman of Iran's Meteorological Organization Sahar Tajbakhsh met with Turdakun Sydykov on Monday during which the two sides discussed and exchanged their viewpoints on increasing cooperation between the Meteorological Organization of Iran and the Meteorological Organization of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan.

They also discussed the prospect of inter-sectoral and regional cooperation to exchange information on the climatic characteristics of the two countries.

The possibility of creating information centers for exchanging climate data, environmental monitoring and forecasting natural disasters was also emphasized by the two sides.

The two sides also agreed on the necessity of introducing a regional warning system regarding natural disasters such as floods, soil erosion and soil salinization, increasing dust levels, air pollution, and desertification in the countries of the region.

Referring to the readiness of the Iranian side to promote cooperation and interaction with this country and in general with the countries of the region, Tajbakhsh suggested holding regular online meetings for further discussion in cooperation on issues of mutual interest.

Turdakun Sydykov, for his part, said that the possibility of signing bilateral cooperation agreements and organizing joint trips to Kyrgyzstan and Iran to review the experiences and achievements of the two countries in the field of meteorology should be taken into account.

